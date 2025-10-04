Biswanath (Assam) [India], October 4 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 to each of the 37,804 women beneficiaries from rural and urban areas including 34,620 from Biswanath and 3184 from Bihali constituencies under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan at a function held at Biswanath.

It may be noted that under the Abhiyan, a total of 34,620 beneficiaries from the Biswanath constituency received cheques of Rs 10,000 each, amounting to a total of Rs 34.62 crore.

Among them, 32,997 beneficiaries are from rural areas and 1,623 from urban areas. The Abhiyan aims to create alternative village-based livelihoods by promoting women entrepreneurship in sectors such as agriculture, animal husbandry, handloom, and handicrafts.

In Biswanath, the largest number of beneficiaries applied for goat rearing. From 23 village panchayats, 11,520 women applied, receiving Rs 11.52 crore. For pig rearing, 3,925 women from 12 village panchayats applied, securing more than Rs 3.92 crore. For poultry, 2,804 women from 15 panchayats applied, with over Rs 2.80 crore allocated. In dairy production, 2,669 women from 13 panchayats applied with more than Rs 2.66 crore has been allotted. In fishery, 1,193 women from seven panchayats showed interest, with more than Rs 1.19 crores allocated. For paddy cultivation, 973 women from five panchayats applied, leading to an investment of more than Rs 97 lakh.

Similarly, applications came in for layer poultry and duck farming as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that when MMUA was first announced, people did not believe it could be implemented.

"To provide Rs 10,000 each to 40 lakh women belonging to 4 lakh self-help groups, the State needed Rs 4,000 crore. Similarly, the 'Orunodoi' scheme, with 30 lakh beneficiaries, required Rs 4,800 crore annually. Many dismissed the schemes as an election-oriented and unrealistic announcement," the Chief Minister said.

However, he emphasized that the State government never backed away from its commitments, and today the people of Assam can see the results for themselves.

CM Sarma said that the Abhiyan began on April 1 with the first phase of cheque distribution in Bihali constituency, followed by the second phase on August 22 in Nalbari.

"So far, cheques have been distributed in 17 constituencies. After today's distribution in Biswanath, the process will continue in other constituencies. The State government launched this initiative under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission to strengthen women financially. It encouraged the formation of self-help groups, provided them with revolving funds, and created access to bank loans. Through these measures, nearly 8 lakh women have become 'Lakhpati', earning about one lakh rupees annually through various business and development activities," he said.

He added that around 99 percent of self-help groups repaid their loans on time. The dream of making 40 lakh women 'Lakhpati' motivated the launch of the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan.

The Chief Minister on the occasion also urged upon the women beneficiaries to invest the funds received from the government in productive activities. If ten women from a self-help group deposit their funds together, banks will double the amount as loans, enabling them to indulge in larger-scale of business.

For those unwilling to pool funds, the Chief Minister advised them to invest the fund individually in goat, duck, poultry farming, food processing, or family businesses.

"If the initial Rs 10,000 are spent on productive work in the first year, the government will provide Rs 25,000 in the second year with bank support, and Rs 50,000 in the third year for further investment," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma also announced that from November 1, ration card holders will receive lentils, sugar, and salt at subsidized prices in addition to rice. Later, edible oil will also be included.

He said that from October 7, women beneficiaries under the 'Orunodoi' scheme would receive Rs 1,250 every month. Families with Ujjwala gas cards would also receive a subsidy of Rs 250 per cylinder. He added that the love, trust, and confidence of the people enabled the State government to implement one welfare scheme after another.

He on the occasion also assured the people that the government has remained determined to fulfill every promise made to the people.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, MP Ranjit Dutta, MLAs Pramod Borthakur, Padma Hazarika, Utpal Bora, Prithviraj Rabha, Diganta Ghatowar, Amiya Kumar Bhuyan, and Krishnakamal Tanti, former Minister Pallav Lochan Das, Chairperson, Biswanath Zila Parishad, Sunita Tanti, and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The event also saw the participation of Mission Director, Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das along with others. (ANI)

