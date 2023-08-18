Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 17 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that a 'live link' between agricultural researchers and farmers has to be established so that the latter are able to enjoy the benefits of the research.

Assam CM was speaking after inaugurating the newly-built International Guest House of Assam Agricultural University at Khanapara in Guwahati.

A State Health Mission for the veterinary sector in the line of the National Health Mission shall be brought in soon, the Chief Minister added.

Built at a cost of Rs 30.79 crore, the International Guest House has 12 VIP rooms, 43 executive rooms, 40 persons capacity VIP dining area, 8 persons capacity private dining area, 110 persons capacity dining area, a conference hall, an exhibition hall and a 28-bedded dormitory.

Speaking at the event that was held at the premises of the College of Veterinary Science, CM Sarma said the College of Veterinary Science has managed to add many feathers to its hat in the more than seven decades of its glorious existence.

The Chief Minister lauded the College of Veterinary Science for producing some of the finest alumni who have made a name for themselves through their professional expertise in the field of veterinary and allied sectors.

The Chief Minister further praised everyone associated with the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara for their relentless efforts aimed at raising the academic and research standards of the institute of higher learning dedicated to studies of veterinary science.

Sarma further added that the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara has managed to walk hand-in-hand with other institutions of higher learning dedicated to veterinary studies across the country and many research works that were carried out here have the potential to immensely benefit poultry farmers of the State.

The Chief Minister said that to meet the country's milk demand by 2030, milk-production shall have to grow at the rate of 7% year-on-year for the next seven years and that Assam has immense potential for growth in the field. Further, stating that Assam is far from attaining self-sufficiency in meeting the demand for egg and meat products in the State, Chief Minister Sarma said an ecosystem needs to built that unleashes the State's growth potential in these fields.

The Chief Minister said in comparison to States in the rest of the country, the northeastern region and Assam are yet to make best use of the opportunities the agriculture sector offers. In order to be able to compete with Stated such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, among offers, an ecosystem that promotes entrepreneurship needs to be built up, he added. Students of agricultural and veterinary science from Assam should focus on becoming job-creators rather than being job-seekers, he remarked.

The event was also attended by Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Parshottam Rupala.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday attended as the Chief Guest the closing ceremony of the Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara in Guwahati. (ANI)

