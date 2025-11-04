Sonitpur (Assam) [India], November 4 (ANI): Continuing the journey toward women empowerment through Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan (MMUA), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma distributed cheques worth Rs. 10,000 to each of the 31,045 beneficiaries of Naduar LAC at a function held at Jamugurihat in Sonitpur district.

According to a release, speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that the process of implementing Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, launched on April 1 this year in Bihali legislative assembly constituency, is now underway across all constituencies of the state.

Also Read | Did Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi Say That Trishul Exercises Are Nothing but Political Theatre Before Bihar Assembly Elections 2025? PIB Fact Check Debunks AI-Generated Fake Video.

He said that the state government has been working tirelessly to fulfil every promise made during the last election. As a result of its efforts, the government has been able to appoint more than one lakh youth to government jobs.

He stated that no state government in the seventy-five years since India's independence had ever made such a large number of appointments.

Also Read | Indore Road Accident: 2 Women Killed, Several Passengers Injured As Bus Plunges Into 20-Feet Gorge Near Mhow in Madhya Pradesh.

The Chief Minister said that before the last election, when the state government launched the Orunodoi scheme, the opposition criticized it, claiming it would end after the election. But instead of discontinuing it, the scheme's scale, access and reach increased. Besides enhancing from Rs 830 to Rs 1,250, the government has decided to provide Rs 250 for the purchase of LPG cylinders to Orunodoi beneficiaries, raising the total benefit to Rs 1,500.

Sarma said that during the last Lok Sabha election, the state government had promised to provide Rs 10,000 to each member of self-help groups.

"The opposition criticized this, questioning how the government would raise around Rs. 4,000 crore needed for such a large scheme. They accused the government of making empty promises for political gain and claimed that women from self-help groups would never receive the money. But we have kept our promise," CM Sarma said.

The Chief Minister said that MMUA represents a broader vision. With determination and hard work, women have built a culture of productivity.

"Before forming self-help groups, most women in rural markets stayed home and supported their families through household work. After forming these SHGs, women have entered the world of finance and enterprise, gaining exposure to new opportunities. If the government continues to support them, they will surely establish themselves as successful entrepreneurs," the Chief Minister said.

CM Sarma also mentioned about the initiatives for permanent grounds for the Baresahariya Bhaona, construction of stadium, and establishment of hospitals in the area.

Citing examples of few successful entrepreneurial ventures of Naduar LAC, CM Sarma said that Monalisa Devi, a member of the Nandini Women's Self-Help Group from Itakhola village in the constituency, began her journey toward self-reliance by starting a small cake business. Later, with a loan of Rs 2 lakh from the CLF, she established her own bakery and processed food enterprise. She now earns about Rs. 35,000 per month, and has become one of the successful 'Lakhpati Baideus.'

Similarly, Rashmi Rabha, a member of the Pragati Self-Help Group from Hatbor, Jamugurihat, used Rs. 1 lakh loan from the CLF and another Rs. 1 lakh through the self-help group's bank linkage to start fish farming, vegetable cultivation, and paddy production. By selling her produce, she now earns about Rs 33,000 per month.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion, also urged the women beneficiaries to use the Rs. 10,000 seed capital wisely, saying that Assam's women have already proven what they can achieve if given the right opportunity.

Sarma said, "A society can progress only when women live with dignity. My goal is to eliminate child marriage, educate every girl child, ensure respect for women, and create an environment where women can contribute meaningfully to Assam's economy."

Assam CMThereafter, Chief Minister Sarma visited the proposed site of Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University at Gohpur.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay the foundation stone of the University on November 8. During the visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the preparations for the event and gave necessary instructions to ensure its success. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)