Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 7 (ANI): With an aim to strengthen Assam's economy at the grassroots, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched 'Orunodoi 3.0', marking the rollout of enhanced direct benefit transfer of Rs. 1250 per month to over 38 lakh beneficiaries across Assam.

At the central inaugural event held at the Veterinary Science College playground in Khanapara in Guwahati, Chief Minister Sarma addressed the beneficiaries virtually gathered in the state across 25,991 polling centres.

Sarma said that Orunodoi 3.0 is the largest welfare scheme in Assam's history since post-independence.

"The state government will spend about Rs. 5,000 crore annually under Orunodoi to support Antyodaya families financially," the Chief Minister said.

Shedding light on the origin of the scheme, Sarma mentioned that it was launched in 2020, during his tenure as Finance Minister, to help the poor during the economic hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Initially, about 18 lakh beneficiaries received Rs. 830 each month, directly transferred to their bank accounts on the 10th of every month. Responding to public demand, the government increased the monthly assistance from October 2021 onward. Orunodoi is a journey of inclusion and empowerment. From 18 lakh to 28 lakh to 38 lakh beneficiaries. From Rs. 830 to Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 1,250 per month. A growing commitment to support, dignity and self-reliance," he said.

"Orunodoi is not just financial support, it is a gesture of respect, a way to uphold our Aai Matri," the Chief Minister added.

Sarma, moreover, said that even after adopting a liberal approach in Orunodoi 1.0 and Orunodoi 2.0, many women were left out of the scheme, which led the government to introduce Orunodoi 3.0, covering over 38 lakh beneficiaries.

He attributed this success to the year-long efforts and hard work of the state's Finance Department, district administrations, ministers, and MLAs.

He stated that because of the recently concluded elections in BTC, the implementation of Orunodoi 3.0 in the BTR would require some additional time. However, he maintained that six lakh beneficiaries from the BTR area would be included in Orunodoi 3.0.

Although some critics call Orunodoi a beneficiary-centric scheme, the Chief Minister said, "Orunodoi represents more than just financial aid. It stands as a symbol of respect and gratitude from the state government toward the women and mothers of Assam."

He announced that, along with the installment due in September, from November onwards, families with ration cards will receive pulses, salt, and sugar at subsidised rates.

"Beneficiaries who submit their cooking gas documents will also receive an additional Rs. 250 as government support. The government also plans to provide edible oil at subsidised rates through the ration card in the coming days," he said.

Sarma highlighted that the government has taken multiple steps to help the poor, including free admission for students, free bicycles and scooters for girls, and financial aid under the Nijut Moina scheme to support girls' education. He urged Orunodoi beneficiaries to keep their bank KYC documents updated to ensure smooth disbursal of funds.

He also asked beneficiaries to inform authorities if they change their mobile numbers.

"Each development block office will now have an Orunodoi Assistant to help beneficiaries file complaints or resolve issues. The government will soon release a helpline number for beneficiaries to report any problems directly," the Chief Minister said.

He further requested that in the event of the unfortunate death of any Orunodoi beneficiary, the family should inform the government so that another eligible family member can be added to the list.

Sarma said that the success of the Orunodoi scheme has inspired other states across the country. Following Assam's example, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra have adopted the Orunodoi model.

He concluded by saying that it is a matter of great pride that Assam, the land of the rising sun, is leading India's movement toward the eradication of poverty.

Commissioner and Secretary of Finance Jayant Narlikar gave a welcome address at the launching ceremony, which was also addressed by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog. Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita, Guwahati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi, MLAs Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Ramendra Narayan Kalita, and Suman Haripriya, Guwahati Mayor Mrigen Sarania, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and several other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Simultaneous events held across various locations in the state were also attended by ministers, MPs, MLAs, and social workers. (ANI)

