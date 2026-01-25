Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 25 (ANI): Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in the 'Awaaz Suno Pahadon Ki - Film Festival 2026.'

On this occasion, the Chief Minister announced the beautification of the auditorium of the Himalayan Cultural Centre.

During the event, Chief Minister Dhami released the booklet "Shraddha Samman" and also launched "Awaaz Suno Pahadon Ki - Season 2."

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that this programme, organised by Sharda Swar Sangam Film Production House, is not merely a film festival but a strong initiative towards establishing Uttarakhand as a global hub for film production, according to a release.

He said that such events play an important role in promoting the state's rich culture, cuisine and natural beauty on a wider platform. They also provide local talent with an opportunity to showcase their folk culture and traditions while understanding the modern creative environment. He congratulated and extended his best wishes to the entire team of Sharda Swar Sangam Film Production House for organising the grand event.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this initiative would serve as a milestone in connecting the younger generation with their roots while giving Uttarakhand's folk culture a modern identity. He said cinema is not just a medium of entertainment, but also a powerful tool for social awareness. Over the years, cinema has effectively highlighted social realities such as untouchability, dowry, corruption, injustice, migration and other social evils.

He said that Uttarakhand is blessed with priceless natural heritage bestowed by God. The state's mountains, rivers, waterfalls, climate and culture attract filmmakers from across the world. Destinations like Nainital, Mussoorie, Auli, Chakrata, Munsiyari, Kausani and Chopta are even better than many renowned national and international tourist destinations. In addition, divine places such as Char Dham, Haridwar, Rishikesh, Kainchi Dham, Hemkund Sahib and Reetha Sahib hold special appeal for filmmakers, the release stated.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is continuously working to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve, announced from the land of Kedarnath, that "the third decade of the 21st century will be Uttarakhand's decade." The government aims to develop Uttarakhand as a distinct film hub, which will generate employment for youth and give global recognition to the state's culture.

He informed that the state government has implemented a new film policy to promote film shooting. Under this policy, Hindi and other regional language films shot in Uttarakhand are eligible for subsidies of up to ₹3 crore. Subsidies for Kumaoni, Garhwali and Jaunsari films have been increased to Rs 2 crore. Web series and foreign films have also been included under the subsidy scheme, the release stated.

The Chief Minister said that film shooting permissions are now available online. Under the single-window system, shooting permissions are granted within seven days, and no shooting fee is charged in the state. It has been made mandatory to screen regional films at least once a week in local cinema halls. During shoots, a minimum deployment of five police personnel is ensured for security, along with special discounts at GMVN and KMVN guest houses.

He said that Uttarakhand has its own OTT platform, "Videos Alarm," through which the essence of Garhwali, Kumaoni and Jaunsari culture is reaching more than 18 countries. The government is also working on a 3Ts ecosystem--Talent, Technology and Training--to create more employment opportunities for youth.

The Chief Minister said that film shooting benefits not only the film industry but also local hotel owners, taxi drivers, guides, line producers and local artists by generating employment. Inviting filmmakers to shoot films and web series in Uttarakhand, he assured them of full cooperation, security and facilities from the state government.

He said that in the future, film cities, film institutes, shooting studios, post-production houses and cinema halls will be developed in the state. Expressing confidence, he said that this film festival will open new avenues of opportunity for youth and further strengthen the state's "resolute commitment with no alternative" to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country, the release added.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying that such events not only enrich the state's culture but also elevate the hill identity and collective pride to new heights. (ANI)

