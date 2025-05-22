New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at her North Block office in New Delhi, said an official statement.

Chief Minister Sarma outlined Assam's growth trajectory and the plans on the anvil to build a Rs. 10 lakh crore Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) by 2027-2028.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Union Finance Minister the rapid strides made by Assam on the economic front following a slew of initiatives by the State Government to mobilise resources and generate revenue, resulting in Assam emerging as one of the country's fastest growing States.

Union Finance Minister Sitharaman appreciated the initiatives taken by the State Government to bolster the economy of the State and the country as a whole and assured to extend all possible help and support in the days ahead.

Later, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister Sarma posted, "It was a privilege to call upon Hon'ble Finance Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji today in New Delhi.

We had a good discussion on Assam's growth trajectory, how it has emerged among the country's fastest growing States and on our plans to build a Rs10 lakh cr GSDP by 2027-2028."

Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Government of Assam were present during the discussion. (ANI)

