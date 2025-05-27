Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo/ANI)

Janasanyog (Assam) [India], May 26 (ANI): Assam's relentless campaign to eradicate child marriage was commended during the NDA CMs' Conclave in New Delhi, the Chief Minister's office said in an official statement.

In the CMs' Conclave chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Sunday, Assam came in for much appreciation from the Prime Minister for his Government's vigorous and relentless efforts to eliminate child marriage from the state.

Also Read | Had Balasaheb Thackeray Been Alive, He Would Have Hugged PM Narendra Modi for Operation Sindoor, Says Amit Shah.

This was disclosed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a press briefing at the Assam House premises on Monday evening.

CM Sarma who presented the state's best practice on eradicating child marriage received approbation from the Prime Minister, Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states.

Also Read | Khan Sir Gets Married: Educator and YouTuber Faizal Khan Ties Knot in Patna, To Hold Wedding Reception on June 2.

The Chief Minister gave a detailed presentation on how the state has managed to rein in child marriage due to crackdowns by the Assam Police and with cooperation from the people at large.

Prime Minister Modi appreciated the Assam Chief Minister's initiative and asked the Chief Ministers of NDA-ruled states to emulate the good work done by Assam to eradicate the menace of child marriage for ushering in a healthy nation.

Modi also asked senior officials to visit Assam to get a first-hand experience of how Assam has done away with child marriage due to the relentless and concerted efforts of a dedicated police force.

In the day-long conclave, Chief Ministers of other NDA-ruled states also showcased their respective best practices in diverse areas, including water conservation, grievance redressal, strengthening administrative frameworks, education, women empowerment, and sports. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)