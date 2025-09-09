Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 9 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday that the long-standing issue of caste certificates for tea tribe and Adivasi communities has been amicably resolved after consultations with student organisations.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Sarma said he held a detailed discussion on September 7 with the Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association (ATTSA) and the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam (AASAA).

He added that the state government will soon release an official notification to give effect to the resolution.

"I had a detailed discussion on the issue of caste certificates with the Assam Tea Tribe Students' Association and the All Adivasi Students' Association of Assam on 7th September, 2025. I am glad to share that the matter has been amicably resolved. The Government will issue the appropriate notification at the earliest. I sincerely thank everyone for their cooperation," he wrote.

