Guwahati, Jul 6 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday wished the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, on his 90th birthday.

In a post on X, the chief minister wished him good health and a long life.

Also Read | No Change in Instructions for 'Special Intensive Revision' in Bihar, Says Election Commission After Advertisement Leads to Confusion.

"On his birthday, I offer my warmest wishes to His Holiness, The @DalaiLama.

"For years, he has preached peace, compassion and unity across the world and inspired millions of people to live a life of truth & simplicity," Sarma said.

Also Read | 'When People Rise, BJP Backtracks': Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Special Revision of Electoral Rolls in Bihar.

Thousands of people had gathered at Tsuglagkhang in Dharamshala to observe the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)