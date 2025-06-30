Guwahati, Jun 30 (PTI) The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Monday launched an online portal with an aim to address the grievances of people and promote social justice.

The public outreach move came ahead of the Assam assembly elections due next year.

Also Read | Indian Railways Fare Hike: Will Mumbai Local Train Ticket Prices Increase From July 01? Check New Ticket Slabs, Tatkal Reservation Changes and Other Key Details.

The objective behind the portal, 'Assam Justice', was to strengthen public communication and ensure accountability of the state government, the leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia said.

Citizens across the state will be able to raise issues related to local governance, public health, education, roads, and infrastructure, he added.

Also Read | India Weather Forecast: Most Parts of Country To Get Above Rainfall in July; Monsoon Plays Havoc in Himachal Pradesh.

"Inspired by the vision of our leader Rahul Gandhi and in keeping with the ideals of the Indian National Congress, the portal will allow people of Assam to easily submit their problems and seek appropriate solutions', he said.

Describing the portal, www.assamjustice.com, as a new platform for protecting public rights, ensuring government accountability, and promoting transparency, Saikia said that it will act as a digital bridge between the public and the opposition.

The portal will allow anyone from Assam to submit complaints or concerns, which the party will then review and forward to the departments concerned for prompt resolution while also exerting pressure to ensure action, he said.

The portal will especially focus on highlighting irregularities and mismanagement in areas under the Panchayati Raj system, healthcare, education, roads, sanitation, and others, he said.

He clarified that the portal was not just a platform for lodging complaints but rather a step to consolidate the ground realities of public service failures and an initiative to expose the shortcomings of the government.

Other senior Congress leaders were also present on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)