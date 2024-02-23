Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 23 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, the opposition Congress in Assam on Friday sought the disqualification of two of its MLAs from the assembly for supporting the government led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As reported earlier, on February 14 two Congress MLAs including a working president of the party's state unit decided to extend support to the BJP-led government.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Arrested for Kidnapping TV Anchor To Marry Her (Watch Video).

Assam Congress Legislature Party leader Debabrata Saikia said, "As the Congress Legislature Party Leader, I have filed two Disqualification Petitions before the Speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, under Article 191(2) read with the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India, seeking disqualification of Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, MLA No 3 North Karimganj LAC, and Basanta Das, No 67 Mangaldoi (SC) LAC, from membership of Assam Legislative Assembly, for voluntarily giving up membership of the Indian National Congress."

Earlier, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee had issued a show cause notice to Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das.

Also Read | West Bengal Shocker: School Teacher Allegedly Forces Minor Girl Students To Strip, Takes Their Photographs in Hooghly; Arrested Under POCSO Act.

"It has come to the notice of APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah that you have made statements before the media offering your support to the state BJP Government on development issues and publicly expressed your faith and allegiance to the CM Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma. It was observed by the President APCC that you raised your voice against the BJP government's rampant corruption, land scams, syndicate, cases for jobs and many other issues," said the show cause notice issued by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee to its two MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das.

"At a time when you openly expressed support to the BJP Govt, Hon'ble President APCC wants to know whether you will support the above-cited corruption and other objectionable issues. Your statements and actions have created misgivings in the minds of party workers and tarnished the image of the Congress party. In view of the above, APCC President hereby serves Show Cause to you and asks you to clarify your stand and intentions within a day as to why the party should not take disciplinary actions against you," said in the show cause notice issued by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee to its two MLAs Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Basanta Das," it added.

Earlier on February 14, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that two more Congress MLAs had extended their support to the state government.

"Two Congress MLAs Basanta Das and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha have extended their support to the Assam government. Earlier, two Congress MLAs Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed had extended their support to the state. So far, four Congress MLAs have extended their support to the government. In coming days, all opposition MLAs will extend their support to the government," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Earlier also two Congress MLAs Sashi Kanta Das and Siddique Ahmed had extended their support to the BJP-led Assam government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)