Devotees seek blessings for the Indian Army at the Kamakhya temple in Assam's Guwahati (Photo/ANI)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the Pakistani Army's continued ceasefire violations and aggression against India, devotees offered prayers and sought blessings for the Indian army at Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, Assam, on Friday morning.

Expressing gratitude to the Indian Army, many want them to eradicate terrorism which threatens India's integrity.

Also Read | India and Pakistan Conflict Is None of Our Business but We Can Try To Encourage Both Sides to De-Escalate, Says US Vice President JD Vance.

"We are really proud of the Indian army for their tremendous work. They should continue this till terrorism is completely eradicated. We salute them. Jai Hind!" a devotee, Shantanu Roy, told ANI.

"We pray that Maa gives strength to the family of those who lost their loved ones in the (Pahalgam) attack... People who are still fighting to eradicate terrorism, may Maa give them the strength to conquer terrorism," Shumita Roy, another devotee, said.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Tension: Indian Army Successfully Repels Drone Attacks, Retaliates Against Ceasefire Violations by Pakistan Along LoC.

Jai Kumar Das, another devotee, expressed his anger at Pakistan, which he said launches attacks against India frequently.

"Give the army the power to finish off Pakistan completely. It is attacking India again and again. Pakistan cannot be trusted... We have complete faith in Modi ji... I pray to Maa Kamakhya to give power to the Indian Army. Don't give us power. First, give it to those who are protecting us so that they can return home safely," he said.

Meanwhile, Multiple drones and heavy cross-border shelling were reported near civilian areas in Jammu on Thursday night.

According to local accounts, the situation unfolded around 8 PM when residents witnessed 3-4 drones in the sky, followed by intense firing that continued through the night.

"Last night at around 8 PM, we saw 3-4 drones. There was retaliatory firing, which continued the entire night. What Pakistan did is not right. We are not scared. Schools are closed here," he said.

"As soon as we started dinner last night, we heard the sound of some explosions... Explosions were heard again at around 4:30 a.m., but they were also neutralised by our forces. There is nothing to worry about. Our forces are on alert. Bhagwati Vaishno Devi is sitting in Jammu, there is nothing to be scared of," he said.

Visuals showed Civilian houses in the border town of Jammu & Kashmir damaged after shelling by Pakistan last night. In view of the prevailing situation, schools, colleges & educational institutions in Udhampur have been closed today. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)