Guwahati, Jun 4 (PTI) The Assam government on Friday extended the restrictions imposed due to the surge in COVID-19 positive cases and deaths till June 15 though it has increased the curfew relaxation by one hour.

Chief Secretary Jishnu Baruah, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the State Disaster Management Authority, issued an order extending the restriction, which was scheduled to end at 5 a.m Saturday.

The curfew, which remained in force from 12 noon to 5 a.m will now be in place from 1 p.m to 5 a.m with total ban on movement of individuals.

All shops and commercial establishments will close down at 12 noon on all days.

Restaurants, dhabas and other eateries can entertain dine-in guests only upto 12 noon while takeaway is allowed till 1 p.m but after that only home delivery of food will be allowed.

All inter-district transport services and movement of people to and from other districts shall remain suspended.

All other restrictions, imposed earlier, including odd-even formula for plying of vehicles, declaration of containment zones, work places for both rural and urban areas will remain in force across the state, the order stated.

On May 25, the state government had extended the restrictions to rural areas while an earlier order on May 15 had imposed it only in urban areas and its periphery of five kms except for those going for vaccinations, medical emergencies and engaged in essential services.

All vehicles, other than government vehicles and those exempted by an earlier order, are plying in accordance with an odd-even formula, but this restriction is not applicable to personal vehicles used for medical emergencies.

The state government on May 12 had directed that all offices, religious places and weekly markets be shut for 15 days while there was total ban on movement of people from 2 p.m to 5 a.m.

The state government on May 4 had advanced the night curfew to 6 p.m from 8 p.m to 5 a.m which was imposed on April 27.

Assam has so far reported 4,28,913 cases of coronavirus and 3577 fatalities.

