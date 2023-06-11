Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) re-arrested four suspected 'Jihadis' from Assam's Goalpara and Bongaigaon district who were granted bail by the court a few days back.

The arrested persons were identified as Abdus Subahan, Jalaluddin, Abdus Subhan and Hafizur Rahman.

VV Rakesh Reddy, Superintendent of Police of Goalpara district told ANI over phone that, NIA arrested three persons from different parts of Goalpara district on Friday night who were granted bail by the court few days back.

"Earlier, Abdus Subahan, Jalaluddin and Abdus Subhan were arrested for their alleged involvement in Jihadi activities and few days back they were granted bail by the court. They were re-arrested from the areas under Matia police station, Mornoi police station and Goalpara police station," VV Rakesh Reddy said.

On the other hand, NIA re-arrested another person Hafizur Rahman from Jogighopa area in Bongaigaon district. Swapnaneel Deka, Superintendent of Police of Bongaigaon district said that earlier Hafizur Rahman was granted bail and NIA re-arrested him in connection with the NIA case on Friday night.

Earlier, NIA registered two cases at NIA Guwahati in connection with AQIS and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

In the FIR No. RC-03/2022/NIA/GUW, the National Investigation Agency stated that, a module of Al-Qaeda in the Indian-Sub Continent (AQIS) was active in different districts of Assam as well as in Goalpara and further, it was revealed that the identified module was linked with a Bangladesh based terror outfit namely Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

"It was also learnt that one Jalaluddin Sheikh (49 years old), Abdus Subhan (43 years old) and unknown others were involved in banned activities of waging war against the Union of India by indoctrinating minds of various people. On sustained questioning, both stated that the objective of their organization was to propagate terror in Indian territory, radicalize likeminded youth and carry out recruitment to wage war against the Union of India, with a view to overthrow the democratically elected government by establishing the 'Rule of Khilafat' (Sharia Law) in India as well as to wage war against Bangladesh, an Asiatic neighbour on friendly terms with India and to implement 'Ghazwa-e-Hind', with the help of recruits of India," said in the FIR.

Earlier, Assam police had arrested over 40 persons linked with AQIS/ABT from different parts of the state. (ANI)

