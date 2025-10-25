Cachar (Assam) [India], October 25 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state government will soon introduce a law to ban polygamy.

"Alongside economic empowerment, the state government has taken strong steps to ensure women's dignity and safety," the Chief Minister said.

Referring to the state's efforts to eliminate child marriage, the Chief Minister announced plans to introduce a law to end polygamy and protect the rights and status of women.

Sarma also reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting poor families across Assam through sincere and sustained efforts.

Continuing the state government's noble endeavour of women empowerment through Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan, Chief Minister Sarma on Saturday distributed cheques of Rs 10,000 each as seed capital to 19,318 members of self-help groups in the Lakhipur Legislative Assembly Constituency at a large public meeting held at Labak Tea Garden playground in Lakhipur, Cachar district.

Among the beneficiaries, 18,600 belong to rural areas and 718 urban areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to help around three crore women across India to become lakhpati.

"Assam has nearly four lakh self-help groups with about 40 lakh members. Taking the vision given by the Prime Minister, the state government continues its efforts to make the women of Assam belonging to different SHGs lakhpati. As a result of state government's women empowerment initiatives, several women in Assam now earn over Rs 1 lakh annually," he said.

He cited the example of Nandarani Devi, a member of a Self-Help Group in Lakhipur, who set up a beauty parlour and became self-employed. She now earns about Rs 10,000 per month, or Rs 1.2 lakh annually, and stands as an inspiration for women in rural areas as an ideal 'Lakhpati Baidew'.

He also mentioned Ranjita Sinha of the Tamna Self-Help Group, who through her hard work and foresightedness, took up dairy farming to achieve self-reliance. By selling milk in the markets of Sirpur and Lakhipur, Ranjita now earns between Rs 12,000 and Rs 14,000 per month.

Sarma described her as a shining example of the Lakhpati Baidew initiative under the Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission. His government uses Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan to help every woman in the state become a lakhpati, following the inspiring examples of Nandarani Devi and Ranjita Sinha.

The Chief Minister said the initial financial assistance of Rs 10,000 under the scheme is only a starting point. If used productively, this amount will help the women beneficiaries receive greater support from the government in the future.

He explained that if each member of a self-help group combines her capital, the group will collectively have Rs 1 lakh, enabling them to expand their businesses and access bank loans. Members can invest the funds in activities like poultry, pig, or cattle rearing, or in weaving and cloth production. Women whose husbands run small businesses or shops can also invest the funds there.

Sarma said that the use of the preliminary investment given under MMUA will be evaluated. Members who use their funds effectively will receive Rs 25,000 next year, and those who manage that amount well will get Rs. 50,000 in the third year. Through this process, each member can receive up to Rs 85,000 in total.

"If all 40 lakh women in Assam benefit this way," he said, the rural economy will witness a major transformation.

Highlighting the three more welfare measures, the Chief Minister announced that from November 7, families with ration cards will be able to buy pulses, salt, and sugar at fair prices, along with rice from fair price shops. Families receiving benefits under the Orunodoi scheme will get an additional Rs 250 for buying LPG cylinders, in addition to the Rs 1,250 they are entitled to every month.

Sarma said the government is committed to easing household hardships by meeting the essential needs of the family.

He mentioned several initiatives, including free admission in colleges, the Niyut Moina scheme for girl students, free textbooks, bicycles for ninth-grade students, and scooters for higher secondary students who perform well.

Giving a snapshot of the development initiatives in Lakhipur Legislative Assembly constituency, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said the State government has approved several major projects, which include Rs 55 crore for the road from LLR Road to Fulertol, Rs 60 crore for the Jiribam-Jaipur road under Assam Mala, Rs. 75 crore for a bridge over the Silghat River, and Rs 160 crore for road construction under the Public Works Department.

He added that the government has sanctioned Rs 127 crore for the construction of Lakhipur District Hospital, Rs 20 crore for the Co-District Office complex, Rs 35 crore for a Model Degree College, and Rs 15 crore for Lakhipur Law College. Four higher secondary schools will be built at a total cost of Rs. 28 crore, with Rs. 7 crore allotted to each. Another Rs 7 crore has been earmarked for an Adarsha Vidyalaya and Rs. 7 crore for the Netaji Subhas Adarsha Vidyalaya. Four model higher secondary schools will be built in tea garden areas at a total cost of Rs 12 crore, or Rs 3 crore each.

The Chief Minister, moreover, said that 30,000 beneficiaries will receive support under the Orunodoi scheme, and 20,000 women will receive capital support under Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhiyan. The government has also taken steps to improve the Silchar-Jiribam road under the Bharatmala project at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore, Sarma added.

Minister Barak Valley Development department Kaushik Rai, Minister Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Krishnaendu Paul, MPs Parimal Suklabaidya and Kripanath Mallah, MLAs Dipayan Chakraborty and Nihar Ranjan Das, former MP Rajdeep Roy, Cachar Zila Parishad President Kangkan Narayan Sikdar, Additional Chief Secretary of the Panchayat and Rural Development Department B Kalyan Chakravarthy, Mission Director Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission Kuntal Moni Sarma Bordoloi, Cachar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, along with a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

