Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has once again shown his humane and empathetic leadership by fulfilling a personal request from a specially-abled individual named Abdul. During a recent meeting, Abdul expressed his need for a battery-operated wheelchair. Responding with warmth and promptness, the CM not only ensured Abdul received the wheelchair but also took to social media to share the moment. “Recently, when I met my specially-abled friend Abdul, he requested a battery-operated wheelchair. How could I refuse his request?” Sarma wrote, along with a heartfelt message: “Stay happy, Abdul. I hope this facility brings a significant change in your life.” The touching gesture has garnered widespread appreciation online, with citizens lauding the Chief Minister for his hands-on approach and compassionate governance. Many hailed his personal engagement with the public, especially those in need, as a sign of truly people-centric leadership. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Orders Hospitals to Release Dead Bodies Within 2 Hours of Issuing Death Certificate, Regardless of Pending Bills; INR 5 Lakh Fine, Licence Suspension for Violators (Watch Video).

Himanta Biswa Sarma Fulfils Specially-Abled Man’s Wish

हाल ही में मेरे दिव्यांग मित्र अब्दुल से मिलने पर उसने एक बैटरी व्हीलचेयर की अर्जी दी थी। उसका अनुरोध कैसे न मानता? अब्दुल, खुश रहो। उम्मीद है यह सुविधा तुम्हारे जीवन में बड़ा बदलाव लाएगी। pic.twitter.com/nLMjubNjv4 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 3, 2025

