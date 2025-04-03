Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 3 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Thursday presented the Highest State Civilian Awards 2024 at a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankardev International Auditorium in Guwahati.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Assam Baibhav Award, the state's highest civilian honour, was presented to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd).

Assam Saurabh was presented to Subramanian Ramadorai (Academician), Dr Bappi Paul [Science & Tech (Environmental Science)], Dr Purabi Saikia [Science & Tech (Environmental Science], Dwipen Baruah [Art & Culture (Singer)], Hemanta Dutta [Art & Culture (Dramatist)] and Uma Chetry [Sports (Cricket)].

Assam Gaurav was presented to Phuleswari Dutta (Wildlife Conservation), Meenakshi Das [Sports (Motorbiking)], Parthib Sundar Gogoi [Sports (Football)], Dhirendra Nath Paul [Handicrafts (Terracotta Artisan)], Haridas Das [Handicraft (Brass Metal Artisan)], Binong Teron [Social Work (Coaching for students)], Nazrul Haque [Aquaculture (Fish Farming)], Biswajit Borah (Agriculture & Allied), Bharat Ch. Kalita (Dairy: Milk Production), Barlangfa Narzary [Art & Culture (Folk Music)], Ram Sashoni [Art &Culture(Singer & Artist)], Upamanyu Borkakoty (Startup/MSME), David Pratim Gogoi (Startup/MSME), Choran Ahem (Represented by Mangal Singh Teron) [Eco-Tourism], Barekuri Village (Represented by Dipllob Chutia) [Wild life conservation], Hati Bondhu NGO (Represented by Pradip Kumar Bhuyan) [Wild life conservation].

The award ceremony was attended by cabinet ministers and government officials, along with a host of other dignitaries. (ANI)

