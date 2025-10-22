Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 22 (ANI): Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya paid a heartfelt tribute to the brave police personnel on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, the Assam Governor highlighted that Police Commemoration Day serves as a reminder of the courage and selfless dedication of police personnel who put their lives on the line to safeguard others.

"Police Commemoration Day reminds us of the valour and selflessness of our police personnel who risk and often give their lives to protect ours. Their dedication to duty, even in the face of grave danger, inspires us all and strengthens our resolve to uphold the values they stood for," said Acharya.

The Assam governor also remembered the brave hearts who lost their lives in the call of duty and extended deep respect and gratitude to their families. He also acknowledged the pivotal role played by the police force in maintaining internal security and public peace, often in the most challenging circumstances.

This Police Commemoration Day ceremony was held at the 10th Assam Police Battalion Headquarters in Kahilipara, Guwahati. It was attended by DGP, Assam, Harmeet Singh, along with senior police officers who assembled to pay homage and reaffirm their commitment to the ideals of service and sacrifice.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed nationwide to honour the extraordinary courage, dedication, and sacrifice of police personnel who have laid down their lives while safeguarding the nation and its people.

Earlier, on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Tapan Deka, Director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), paid homage to police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty and said that a total of 36,684 police personnel have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty since Independence.

Addressing a gathering at the National Police Memorial in Delhi, Deka said, "Today, on Police Commemoration Day, we all gather at the National Police Memorial to pay tribute to the brave police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty over the past year. We also pay homage to all our departed colleagues who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty since India's independence." (ANI)

