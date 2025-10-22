Gujarati New Year, marking the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2082, is celebrated a day after Diwali with great enthusiasm across Gujarat and by Gujarati communities worldwide. This festival, also known as Bestu Varas, symbolises new beginnings, prosperity, and renewal. Gujarat New Year starts on Shukla Paksha Pratipada in the month of Kartik, which corresponds to the month of October in the Gregorian calendar. This year, the Gujarati New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. This is the start of the Vikram Samvat New Year 2082 or Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2082. Gujarati New Year Wishes and Messages: Share Bestu Varas Greetings, Images, Quotes and Wallpapers to Celebrate Nutan Varsh.

According to drikpanchang, the Pratipada Tithi begins at 17:54 on October 21, 2025 and will end at 20:16 on October 22, 2025. Most of the time, the Gujarati New Year starts on Annakut Puja day which is also known as Gowardhan Puja. In this article, let’s know more about the Vikram Samvat New Year 2082 start date and the significance of the Gujarati New Year which is also known as Bestu Varas.Gujarati New Year Images & Sal Mubarak Wishes for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Bestu Varas With Facebook Greetings, Quotes and WhatsApp Messages.

Gujarat New Year 2025 Date

Gujarati New Year 2025 falls on Wednesday, October 22, 2025. This is the start of Vikram Samvat New Year 2082 or Gujarati Vikram Samvat 2082.

Gujarat New Year 2025 Timings

The Pratipada Tithi begins at 17:54 on October 21, 2025 and will end at 20:16 on October 22, 2025.

Gujarati New Year Significance

Gujarati New Year holds great significance for people of Gujarat as it is a time for new beginnings. On this day, people wear new clothes, visit temples, exchange sweets, and greet each other, wishing them a great year ahead. The Gujarati Vikram Samvat calendar is a lunar calendar that runs approximately 56–57 years ahead of the Gregorian calendar. Vikram Samvat 2082 begins right after Diwali, symbolising the victory of light over darkness and the start of a new spiritual and financial cycle.

Gujarati New Year is the time to close old account books and to open new account books. Business owners traditionally close their old account books and open new ones in a ceremony called Chopda Pujan, seeking the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha for a prosperous year ahead. In Gujarat, traditional account books are known as Chopda and new Chopda(s) are inaugurated during Diwali Puja in the presence of Goddess Lakshmi to seek Her blessing and this ritual is known as Chopda Pujan. During Chopda Puja new account books are marked with auspicious symbols to make the financial year profitable.

