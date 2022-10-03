Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], October 3 (ANI): On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi on Sunday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Haflong in Assam's Dima Hasao district.

Speaking on the occasion, the Assam Governor said, "I am immensely delighted to have unveiled the statue of Father of the Nation in the beautiful Haflong town. By inaugurating the statue, I have paid my deepest tributes to Mahatma ji."

"The values and ethics upheld by Bapu ji are not just an inspiration but a guiding light to our society. His ever-relevant teaching of truth, non-violence and brotherhood strengthen the global philosophy of love for fellow human beings," Mukhi said.

The Assam Governor also thanked NC Hills Autonomous Council Administration for taking the lead in installing the statue in the hill district which according to him would help the younger generation to get themselves acquainted with Mahatma Gandhi and grow up with his teachings.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against British colonial rule.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world.

Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events are held in India and across the world to mark the occasion. (ANI)

