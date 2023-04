Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 26 (ANI): Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria along with the First Lady on Wednesday made their maiden visit to the famous Charaideo Maidam, the site which got nominated for UNESCO's world heritage list.

During their visit to the site, they were explained by the cultural expert of the Government of Assam, Dr KC Naurial, about the historic importance of the burial mounds of the Ahom Kings and their nobles.

They also spent time at the exhibition where ancient antiques from the Ahom era were on display.

Enthralled by the historic Charaideo Maidam, the Governor asked functionaries from the Archeology Department to arrange for a screening of the high points of the Ahom Kingdom for the knowledge of the posterity.

Minister, Revenue & Disaster Management Jogen Mohan, MLA Sonari, Dharmeswar Konwar, Director, Archeology Department of Assam, Dipi Rekha Kouli were present during the visit.

Later, the Governor held a meeting with the Deputy Commissioner, SP and other departmental heads of the Charaideo district. Besides taking stock of the implementation of different government schemes, the Governor stressed the potential of the dairy and fishery sectors for the socio-economic development of the people of the district.

He also advocated for several measures including the practice of traditional and modern methods for yearlong yields of agriculture in the district.

The Assam Governor moreover discussed the implementation of MGNREGA, TB Mukt Abhiyan, and other important schemes.

He asked Deputy Commissioner Paul Barua to take measures for 100 per cent TB eradication.

The Superintendent of Police of the district also apprised the Governor of the law and order situation in the district.

Later representatives from various civic bodies from the district met Governor and discussed matters relating to public importance. (ANI)

