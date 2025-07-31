Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 31 (ANI): The Assam government has approved the transfer of investigation of the suspected suicide case of Joshita Das, Assistant Engineer, PWD, Bongaigaon Sub-Division, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held at Lok Sewa Bhawan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday.

"A seven-member SIT was formed to investigate the case. The site was videotaped and examined by RFSL and a Crime Scene Officer. Inquest, post-mortem, CDR analysis, and seizures were completed. Three accused were arrested, and a notice under Section 94 BNSS was issued; the case warrants a thorough investigation due to public concern and possible inter-state links. The State Cabinet has approved the transfer of the case to CBI," Assam Chief Minister Sarma said.

Furthermore, the Assam Chief Minister stated that the State Cabinet has approved expanding the ambit of the Chief Minister's Jibon Anuprerana Scheme to cover all full-time current research scholars, including Divyang scholars, enrolled in Government/Public Institutions of the State/Centre situated in Assam, admitted on or after 1st April 2021.

"Owing to the inclusion of all existing full-time research scholars who are pursuing irrespective of any reference year, the total number of potential beneficiaries would now increase from 1,300 to 9,953 applicants, and the revised financial outlay will be Rs 26.21 crore. Eligibility will be confined to Research Scholars from 2021 onwards only," the Chief Minister said.

The State Cabinet has accorded administrative approval for 24x7 drinking water from the tap water supply facilities to Badarpur Town from the Barak River under the Town water supply scheme.

"The project for Badarpur Town is estimated to cost Rs 49.588 crore, which includes 7 years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M). The main objective of the Scheme includes:

Provide an uninterrupted potable water supply to every household in Badarpur Town by adopting advanced water management practices and technologies, and meet the projected demand of the town up to the year 2057. The scheme is designed to serve an estimated population of 34,314 by the year 2057, ensuring long-term adequacy," the Chief Minister said.

On the other hand, the State Cabinet has approved the interchange of Performance Guarantee obtained against the contracts for JJM schemes with balance bill amount due to the contracting agencies, while continuing to retain the Retention Money as a contractual safeguard. Such arrangement shall only be applicable wherever the approved pending bill is greater than the Performance Guarantee amount.

"The State Cabinet has also approved providing Ex-Gratia Assistance to the next of kin of the deceased SwaJal Mitra/Jal Sahayak who dies in harness, a vital step in ensuring the well-being of their families and acknowledging their contributions and supporting their families in times of need. An amount of Rs 5,00,000 as ex gratia assistance to be provided to the next of kin of deceased Swajal Mitras/ Jal Sahayaks who die in harness," the Chief Minister said.

Moreover, the State Cabinet has approved the following provisions regarding Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotion of faculties of various colleges under the Directorate of Higher Education, Assam -

The seniority of the teachers who have been promoted to the Selection Grade and the Senior Grade shall be counted from the respective date on which they acquired the eligibility for the promotion. The seniority as stated at Sl. 1 above shall be valid only for the purpose of the calculation of the qualifying service period for their next promotion. The seniority as stated at Sl. 1 above shall not be applicable for fixation of salary or for claiming arrear salary and current salary of the promoted teachers.

Additionally, the State Cabinet has approved the settlement of land in favour of 1,742 indigenous landless families residing within 1 km to 5 km of the periphery of the Dhemaji Municipal Town, by reducing the periphery of Dhemaji Municipal Town from 5 km to 1 km, keeping in view the large tribal population inhabiting the villages with their hereditary land, who were left out primarily due to the limited duration available for submission of applications in Mission Basundhara 2.0.

After the reduction of the peripheral area of Dhemaji Municipal Town, the level of approval, quantum of land and rate of premium within 1 km to 5 km shall be considered as that of the Rural area. For indigenous families who have applied earlier, a one-time relief would be provided by way of reduction of the periphery of Dhemaji Municipal Town, and they can submit their applications to the District Commissioner by 31st October 2025.

The State Cabinet has also approved the inclusion of Ahom, Matak, Moran, Chutia, Gorkha, Tea garden and Adivasi communities in the list of protected classes of persons in the Tirap Tribal Belt, those who have been occupying the land prior to 2011, by exercising power conferred by sub-section (2) of section 160 of Assam Land and Revenue Regulation (ALRR), 1886. This inclusion will enable land settlement for more than 20,000 individuals in these communities residing in the Tirap Tribal Belt. (ANI)

