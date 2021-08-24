Guwahati, Aug 24 (PTI) An Assam Civil Service (ACS) official was arrested on Tuesday by the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell for allegedly amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, a senior police officer said.

The official, Saibar Rahman, was being investigated by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell based on a complaint alleging that Rahman, who was then the additional deputy commissioner, Dhubri, had acquired “huge property by illegal and corrupt means”.

Accordingly, a regular inquiry was initiated, the superintendent of police, CM's Special Vigilance Cell, said in a press statement.

The period between June 23, 2002, to April 4, 2021, was taken up for the inquiry and it was found that 89 landed properties were registered in his name or that of his two spouses.

The market value of the properties was estimated to be over Rs 100 crore, the statement said.

The probe also unearthed moveable and immoveable assets belonging to him, worth over Rs 6.38 crore, which are 95 per cent disproportionate to his known sources of income.

“Upon finding sufficient documentary and material pieces of evidence against Rahman for intentionally enriching himself illicitly and committing criminal misconduct, he has been arrested,” the SP said in the statement.

The official has been unable to satisfactorily account for the property he has amassed, the statement said.

Rahman was currently posted as deputy secretary in the Welfare of Minorities and Development Department.

