Guwahati, Jul 29 (PTI) The Assam government has decided to reduce the quarantine period for passengers arriving from outside the state to 10 days from the existing span of two weeks, officials said on Wednesday.

The period will be inclusive of the days spent in institutional, hotel or home quarantine, an order issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Welcomes New Education Policy 2020, Read His Tweets: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 29, 2020.

"If a passenger spends initial two days in a hotel or institutional quarantine, then he/she will spend the remaining eight days in home quarantine. Similarly, if any passenger directly proceeds for home quarantine, then he/she shall spend 10 days in home quarantine," it said.

However, if the RT-PCR test results of such passengers turn out positive, steps will be taken as per standard procedure, the department said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Indian Army Porter Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pakistan in Uri Sector.

In case of patients discharged after they test negative, there shall be a mandatory seven-day home quarantine with active surveillance by health workers,

An order issued by the department last week had said due to the evolving situation, the period of home quarantine shall be reduced from 14 to seven days.

The state government also needs to optimally utilise the resources at its disposal for core activities of testing and treatment of COVID-19, the order stated.

"Therefore, it has been decided that essential items worth Rs 2,000 for quarantined families will from now be provided only to families of Below Poverty Line (BPL) category," the order had stated.

Deputy Commissioners, however, are authorised to extend this benefit to other families if required to mitigate hardship, it added. PTI DG RBT RBT 07291909 NNNNs second shot on goal in the match.

"You play these knockout games and obviously things are going to be tight," Toronto midfielder Michael Bradley said.

"You know every part of the game is so important and we we got off to a really bad start and from there never really found a good way in the game."

Medina was the recipient of a poor clearance by Bradley and was set up by Anton Tinnerholm's pass. Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg got his hands on the shot but couldn't keep it out of the net.

Another clever assist led to Castellanos' goal in the 55th minute. Moralez chipped a blind pass into space and ended up at the feet of Castellanos. He made a quick cut on defender Omar Gonzalez and his shot grazed off Westberg's fingers and into the net.

Moralez added the clinching goal in the 81st minute as Toronto was caught on a counter attack. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)