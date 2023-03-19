Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 19 (ANI): The Assam government suspended four Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers after the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell found a number of irregularities and anomalies in the execution of works and utilization of funds under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Division (MPLAD) fund of Rajya Sabha MP Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, said the notification issued by the Personal (A) Department of Assam Government on Saturday.

The suspended ACS officers have been identified as Munindra Bardoloi, Sharmistha Borah, Sukanya Bora and Hemanta Kumar Dutta.

"It has been reported by the CM's Special Vigilance Cell in Regular Enquiry No: 1/2023 about irregularities in the execution of works under the MPLAD fund of Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha for the years 2021-22 and 2022-23. Whereas, the report has also indicated a number of irregularities and anomalies in the execution of the works and utilization of funds when Munindra Bardoloi, ACS, was the District Development Commissioner of Kamrup (M) district", reads the notification.

The notification has also mentioned that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of Munindra Bardoloi, ACS, shall be Tinsukia.

A separate notification stated, "the report also indicated a number of irregularities and anomalies in execution of the works and utilization of funds when Sharmistha Borah, ACS, was the President of the Construction Committee. During the period of suspension, the headquarters of Sharmistha Borah, ACS, shall be Guwahati."

Two separate suspension orders have also been issued against ACS officers Sukanya Bora and Hemanta Kumar Dutta after the CM's Special Vigilance Cell enquiry report also indicated a number of irregularities and anomalies in the execution of the works and utilization of funds when ACS officers Sukanya Bora and Hemanta Kumar Dutta were the President of the Construction Committee. (ANI)

