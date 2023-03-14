Guwahati, Mar 14 (PTI) Governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Tuesday administered the oath of office to a newly-inducted member of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC).

Kataria administered the oath to retired Assam Civil Services (ACS) officer Nazreen Ahmed at a ceremony held in the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, according to an official statement.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by APSC chairman Bharat Bhushan Dev Choudhury, State Information Commissioner Samudra Gupta Kashyap and Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Barah, among others.

