Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 18 (ANI): Guwahati city police recovered and seized 115 cattle heads in three separate operations and arrested nine cattle smugglers in the last 72 hours, police said on Monday.

A senior police official said that four trucks were also seized during the operations.

According to the reports, a team of the East Guwahati Police District from Sonapur police station intercepted a truck near Digaru in Kamrup (Metro) district on Sunday.

"During the search, the police team recovered and seized 24 cattle from the truck, which were smuggled from the Silapathar area to Meghalaya. Two persons, namely Karim Ali (26), a resident of Sonapur, and Ikramul Ali (28), a resident of Khetri, were arrested," the police officer said.

On December 16, a team from the Jorabat Outpost of Basistha police station intercepted two trucks at a link road in Jorabat.

"61 cattle were recovered from the trucks. Five people were arrested," the police officer said.

In the third operation on December 16, a team from the Khetri police station intercepted a truck in the Kahikuchi area for allegedly smuggling 30 cattle into Meghalaya.

The police team arrested two people, identified as Abdul Karim (23 ) and Babu Hussain (20), both residents of Jonia.Legal action has been initiated, the police said. (ANI)

