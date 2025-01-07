Dima Hasao (Assam) [India], January 7 (ANI): The Indian Army has initiated a Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to assist in the rescue of miners trapped in a flooded coal mine in the remote "3 Kilo" area of Dima Hasao, near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

At 6:30 AM today, the first response team from the 32 Assam Rifles Pathfinder Unit reached the site of the incident. Their primary task was to conduct an initial assessment of the situation and begin coordinating the initial response to the disaster.

Recognizing the complexity of the situation and the need for specialized expertise, the Indian Army dispatched an Engineer Task Force (ETF) under the Commanding Officer of an Engineer Regiment to provide vital support. The ETF, accompanied by PARA diving specialists, is now en route to the mine site. These experts are equipped to deal with the unique challenges posed by the flooded mine.

Further reinforcing the rescue operations, additional teams from the Assam Rifles and the ETF are heading towards the site to assist in the ongoing efforts. In addition to ground support, the Army has also deployed aerial resources for an enhanced operational overview.

A helicopter carrying senior officials, including the Chief Engineer of the Dimapur-based Corps HQ, the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (East), and the Commanding Officer of the PARA unit, is currently conducting an aerial reconnaissance mission. This will help guide further operations and provide a real-time assessment of the situation.

All efforts are being made to expedite the rescue operations and ensure the safety of the trapped miners. The operation is complicated by the mine's remote location and the lack of infrastructure in the area, making the rescue a significant challenge. Despite these difficulties, the Army and local authorities are committed to ensuring the swift recovery of those affected.

The incident occurred when the mine became inundated, leaving approximately 15 to 20 miners trapped inside. In response, the Assam State Administration requested immediate assistance from the Indian Army, with a formal requisition forwarded by the Home Secretary of Assam.

Earlier, the Indian Army had mobilised a relief task force to rescue the trapped coal miners at Umrangshu area of the Dima Hasao district of Assam, according to an official press statement from the Indian Army.

This came after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought the Army's assistance in the ongoing rescue operation.

As per the statement, the relief task force comprised specialists like divers, sappers and other relevant personnel with the necessary equipment.

The statement read, "On being requisitioned for assistance Indian Army has mobilized a relief task force for rescuing the miners trapped in Umrangso, a remote industrial town in Dima Hasao district, Assam. The relief task force comprises specialists like divers, sappers and other relevant personnel with the necessary equipment. Senior officials of the Indian Army will also be reaching the site to coordinate with civil administration for speedy rescue of the trapped miners."

Meanwhile, Dima Hasao Superintendent of Police (SP) Mayank Kumar Jha said that several people were feared trapped inside the coal mine in Umrangshu of Assam's Dima Hasao district.

"Several people feared trapped inside a coal mine in the Umrangso area in the Dima Hasao district. We can't say the exact figure as of now," he said. (ANI)

