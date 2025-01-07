New Delhi, January 7: A powerful earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck Nepal on Tuesday morning, sending tremors across parts of North India, including Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Delhi-NCR. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the earthquake occurred at 6:35 AM (IST) with its epicentre at latitude 28.86 degrees North and longitude 87.51 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres. The epicentre was located in Xizang (Tibet Autonomous Region), near the Nepal border.

"EQ of M: 7.1, On: 07/01/2025 06:35:18 IST, Lat: 28.86 N, Long: 87.51 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Xizang," the NCS posted on X. Two subsequent earthquakes were recorded in the region shortly after. A 4.7 magnitude tremor was reported at 7:02 AM (IST) with its epicentre at latitude 28.60 degrees North and longitude 87.68 degrees East, at a depth of 10 kilometres. Minutes later, at 7:07 AM (IST), another earthquake of magnitude 4.9 was registered at latitude 28.68 degrees North and longitude 87.54 degrees East, at a depth of 30 kilometres. Earthquake in Nepal: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.1 on Richter Scale Near China Border Hits Lobuche, Tremors Felt in Bihar’s Sheohar (Watch Video).

Earthquake in Nepal

#WATCH | Kathmandu | An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.1 on the Richter Scale hit 93 km North East of Lobuche, Nepal at 06:35:16 IST today: USGS Earthquakes pic.twitter.com/MnRKkH9wuR — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2025

The tremors were strongly felt in parts of Bihar, prompting people to rush out of their homes and apartments in panic. However, no casualties or property damage have been reported so far. Nepal is a seismically active region where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide. Due to tectonic activity in the Himalayas, the country frequently experiences earthquakes. Earthquake in Nepal: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.1 on Richter Scale Hits Kathmandu, No Casualty Reported (Watch Video).

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake occurred 93 kilometres northeast of Lobuche, near the Nepal-Tibet border. Lobuche, located near the Khumbu Glacier, lies approximately 150 kilometres east of Kathmandu and 8.5 kilometres southwest of Everest Base Camp.

The seismic activity has heightened concerns in the region, which is no stranger to devastating earthquakes. Authorities in Nepal and the affected parts of India closely monitor the situation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2025 09:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).