Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): The Assam government has put out a notification for vacancies in over 10,000 posts in the education department.

"We will not only deliver, but exceed our promise of creating more than 1 lakh government jobs in the most transparent manner in Assam's history," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a post on X.

Prior to the Assembly polls in the state in 2021, the BJP party, which is ruling the state for the second time, had promised over 1 lakh government jobs once they return to power. The state government under Sarma is on the verge of keeping its promise.

In his posts on X Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said "Directorate of Secondary Education has released an advertisement for recruitment of 1424 Post Graduate Teachers and 7249 (1) Graduate Teachers (Arts), (2) Graduate Teacher (Science), (3) Graduate Teachers (Hindi) and (4) Graduate Teacher (Sanskrit) of the different Provincialised Secondary Schools."

"Directorate of Elementary Education has released advertisement for recruitment of 3800 Assistant Teacher of LP Schools and 1750 Assistant Teacher, Science Teacher and Hindi Teacher of UP Schools" the Minister said.

Senior Minister Pijush Hazarika also acknowledged the recruitment drive in his post on X "Good news for the teaching community The Govt of Assam has released vacancies over 10,000 teaching posts. The dream of HCM Dr @himantabiswa will be fulfilled and our Govt will create a history of job recruitment in a fair manner." (ANI)

