The Assam government has approved a 4 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees on Tuesday, November 7. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement via a recent tweet which read, “As a Deepawali gift, the state cabinet has approved a 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) for our state government employees. With this increase, the total DA for state government employees in Assam now stands at 46%.” Diwali Bonus 2023: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 46% DA for State Government Employees.

Assam Cabinet Approves 4% Dearness Allowance For Government Employees

As a Deepawali gift, the state cabinet has approved a 4% Dearness Allowance (DA) for our state government employees. With this increase, the total DA for state government employees in Assam now stands at 46%. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 7, 2023

