Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 26 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that, with positive thinking and collective effort, Assam is on its way to becoming one of the strongest states in the country.

Addressing the 32nd Convocation of Gauhati University, the Assam Chief Minister emphasised that India is advancing through the pillars of culture, education, science and the arts.

Also Read | 'Should Be Shot': Karnataka BJP MLA SN Channabasappa's 'Violent' Remark Against Robert Vadra Triggers Row.

"Alongside the nation's progress, Assam is also transforming into a land of peace and prosperity. With positive thinking and collective effort, Assam is on its way to becoming one of the strongest states in the country," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He emphasised the need for a new generation of students - innovative thinkers and aspiring entrepreneurs, who are ready to embrace challenges and build the future through startups.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: Rajkot International Airport Goes 24/7 As Pakistan Shuts Airspace for Indian Flights.

"The dreams and creativity of students are the foundation of innovation, and that a New Assam needs the energy of youth who dare to dream big and reach for the sky. Today's Assam is a land of hope, a place where dreams transform into achievements. Assam is no longer a dependent state, but stands proudly as a contributing state of the nation," the Assam Chief Minister said.

He assured the new graduates that the government will create ample opportunities for them to pursue their dreams in Assam.

The Assam Chief Minister along with the Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya attended the 32nd Convocation Ceremony of Gauhati University.

A total of 3,593 students received bachelor's and master's degrees, while 148 were awarded PhDs.

Honorary PhD degrees were conferred upon Dr Amal Chandra Kataki, Former Director of Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute, Tapan Kumar Saikia, Honorary Director of Oncoscience, Jaslok Hospital & Research Institute, Mumbai and Chowna Mein, Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Assam Chief Minister extended heartfelt congratulations to all graduates and expressed gratitude to the faculty, parents and families for their dedication.

On this occasion, he also announced a financial grant of Rs 250 crore by the State Government for the holistic development of Gauhati University.

On the other hand, Assam Governor Acharya asked Gauhati University to become an active partner in the unified efforts in making India a global hub of education, innovation and values.

"Together, we must strive to reclaim Indias place as the Vishwagurua world leader in knowledge and wisdom, as Gauhati University should take the lead in our steadfast efforts towards meteoric rise of the nation," the Governor said.

The Governor also called for deeper academic collaboration with national and international institutions, as he asked Gauhati University to lead this efforts and forge crucial and important collaboration with institutions like IITs and NITs through "Innovation Clubs" and incubator networks.

Emphasizing on the transformative role of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in reshaping the academic landscape of the country, Governor Acharya asked Gauhati University to act as a catalyst in realising the goals of NEP 2020.

He commended the Gauhati University for being the first in the Northeast to implement NEP 2020 and lauded its adoption of digital platforms like e-Samarth as a testament to its technological competence.

The Governor on the occasion highlighted Assam's rich heritage as a land of sages and knowledge, referring to the iconic figures such as Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, Sri Sri Madhavdev, Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi, and Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

He also praised the scenic and intellectually vibrant campus of Gauhati University as an ideal space for learning and innovation.

The Governor, addressing the graduates, said, "Our students have made us proud by excelling in diverse fields, from science and humanities to arts and technology. Their achievements, including prestigious national and international awards, patents, and groundbreaking research, are a reflection of the university's excellence, devotion and dedication."

Underscoring the importance of education as a lifelong pursuit, Acharya urged the students to carry forward a spirit of curiosity, compassion, and innovation.

"Degrees are not the end of your learning journey, but a stepping stone towards serving society and the nation," he remarked.

Quoting Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, he reminded students that being in the company of wise men, leads to true enlightenment.

He emphasised that education must promote both knowledge and character, guiding students to become responsible, empathetic citizens who harness technology with a human touch.

Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Director General of TERI Dr Vibha Dhawan, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, Prof Nani Gopal Mahanta, also spoke on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)