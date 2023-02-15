Justice Sandeep Mehta takes oath as the new Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court.

Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): Justice Sandeep Mehta was sworn in as the Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court on Wednesday.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi administered him the oath of office at a solemn function held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan in Guwahati on Wednesday in the presence of the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said a press statement by Raj Bhavan.

The post of Chief Justice recently fell vacant following the retirement of Justice RM Chhaya.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjeet Dass, Advocate General Assam Devajit Saikia, Judges of Gauhati High Court, members from the legal fraternity, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Assam Paban Kr. Borthakur, DGP G.P.Singh, Addl. Chief Secretary Syedin Abbasi and other senior officials of the State government. (ANI)

