Dispur (Assam) [India], November 28 (ANI): Assam on Saturday reported 123 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths, informed the state's health department.

As per the media bulletin, the total cases detected in the state so far climbed to 6,16,435. Of these, 1,373 are active cases. The positivity rate was 0.45 per cent on Saturday.

With 189 fresh recoveries, the total recoveries mounted to 6,07,624. Consequently, the recovery rate in Assam is at 98.57 per cent.

The death toll is 6,091 and the case fatality rate is 0.99 per cent. Of the five deather registered in the last 24 hours, one each was reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Sonitput and Kokrajhar.

The districts with high caseload include Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Sonitpur, and Kamrup Rural.

In the last 24 hours, 27,202 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus in the population. The total tests conducted since the onset of the pandemic is 2,56,52,933.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanding to release "authentic data" of COVID-19 deaths and also demanding the Central government to give its share of Rs 3 lakh ex gratia to the families of those who died due to COVID, and revise the COVID-19 death register with immediate effect. (ANI)

