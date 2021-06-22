Guwahati, Jun 22 (PTI) Assams coronavirus caseload mounted to 4,88,179 on Tuesday as 2,869 people tested positive for the infection while 37 fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,280, the National Health Mission bulletin said.

Four fatalities each were registered in Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro and Sonitpur, three in Kamrup Rural and two each in Baksa, Dhubri, Hojai, Nagaon, Sivasagar and Tinsukia.

Barpeta, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Nalbari and Udalguri reported one death each.

The current death rate is 0.88 percent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

Currently, the state has 31,628 active cases.

Out of the new cases, the highest number of 227 was reported from Golaghat, followed by 198 in Kamrup Metro, 193 in Dibrugarh and 172 in Cachar. The new cases were detected out of 1,52,720 tests conducted on Tuesday with the daily positivity rate at 1.88 per cent while the cumulative tests conducted in the state so far is 1,39,10,205.

As many as 2,482 COVID-19 patients were discharged during the day after their recovery.

In Assam, 4,50,924 coronavirus patients have so far recovered and the recovery rate is now 92.37 per cent. During the second day of the enhanced vaccination drive launched in the state, a total of 2,41,809 people were vaccinated in 1,980 sites. Altogether 59,74,187 people have been administered the vaccine, of whom 11,02,772 received both doses.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)