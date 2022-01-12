Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) Assam on Wednesday reported 3,274 fresh COVID-19 cases, 437 more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 6,35,050, a National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin said.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which comprises Guwahati city, logged 1,138 new cases, up from 870 on Tuesday.

The death toll rose to 6,189 as four more persons succumbed to the disease, the bulletin said.

At least 731 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 6,15,722.

Assam now has 11,792 active cases.

The fresh cases were detected from 49,915 sample tests conducted during the day, with the daily positivity rate increasing to 6.56 per cent from 5.69 per cent the previous day, the bulletin added. PTI SSG

