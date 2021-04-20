Guwahati, Apr 19 (PTI) Assam reported seven more deaths due to COVID-19 on Monday, taking the fatality figure to 1,142, while 1,367 fresh positive cases took the tally to 2,25,822, the National Health Mission (NHM) said.

Of the seven deaths, four were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan district and the remaining ones from three other districts. The NHM said that 1,347 more COVID-19 patients have died till now, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by the virus as they had other ailments too.

The state currently has 6,316 active cases.

During the day, 312 people recovered from the disease taking the total number of cured people to 2,17,017.

The 1,367 new positive cases included 482 from the state capital and 109 from Dibrugarh district, the NHM said.

Altogether 65,410 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Sunday taking the total number of such tests to 78,96,270.

The NHM said 13,43,375 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine across the state, while 3,19,416 people got the second dose.

