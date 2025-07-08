Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 8 (ANI): Assam Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday inaugurated a training session for elected Gaon Panchayat (Village Panchayat) Presidents at the Golap Borbora State Institute of Rural Development in Guwahati.

On the first day of the program, 75 elected Presidents from Sonitpur district participated in the training. The session marked the beginning of a five-day training module aimed at strengthening grassroots governance through enhanced knowledge of administration and development schemes.

Speaking at the event, Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said, "We have 2,192 Panchayat Presidents, 363 AP Presidents, 397 Zila Parishad members, and 21,598 general ward members. For the training of ward members, we provide training to approximately 21,000 PRI members at training centres in the districts."

He added, "We have started training 75 elected Presidents from Sonitpur district today at the Golap Borbora State Institute of Rural Development, and it will continue for five more days."

Furthermore, he also informed that similar training sessions will be conducted across all districts, each lasting for five days, and the program will continue till December 8.

The initiative is aimed at improving the effectiveness of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) across the state by equipping leaders with knowledge of rural development schemes and local governance practices.

Panchayat and Rural Development Department (P&RD) Secretary Munindra Sharma, Additional Commissioner Jayanta Goswami, and several officials of the department were also present during the inaugural session.

