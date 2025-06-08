Morigaon (Assam) [India], June 8: Assam Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Minister Pijush Hazarika on Sunday formally distributed smartphones to Anganwadi workers of Morigaon district in a special function held at the District Library Auditorium.

He was joined by Kaushik Rai, Guardian Minister of the district. The distribution programme, organised by the District Women and Child Welfare Department under the POSHAN Abhiyaan, benefited Anganwadi workers and helpers of 2137 AWCs across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister Hazarika emphasised the vital contribution of Anganwadi workers and helpers in shaping a healthy society.

"These frontline workers are the backbone of early childhood care and maternal health, playing a pivotal role in ensuring the nutrition and development of children right from the prenatal stage," he said.

He further highlighted that Anganwadi workers not only focus on child nutrition and education but also support pregnant and lactating mothers by promoting overall well-being.

"Especially in economically weaker communities, Anganwadi workers are the primary agents of nutritional support," the minister noted.

Minister Hazarika commended the efforts of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in empowering Anganwadi workers, citing the introduction of retirement benefits-- Rs 4 lakh for workers and Rs 2 lakh for helpers--as a historic initiative.

He assured that the government continues to address other pending issues affecting these workers in a phased and systematic manner.

He also shared that, under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister, the state is focusing on the modernisation and upgradation of Anganwadi centres across Assam.

"The government is steadfast in its commitment to transforming Assam into a developed state. In the last four years alone, over 1.5 lakh youths have been recruited into government service through a transparent and merit-based process," he added.

Highlighting several flagship schemes, Minister Hazarika mentioned initiatives like Orunodoi and the state's achievements in flood control efforts in Morigaon district under the Water Resources Department.

Guardian Minister Kaushik Rai also addressed the gathering, underscoring the people-centric policies and welfare programs initiated under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership. Both ministers called upon Anganwadi workers and helpers to remain committed to the welfare of children, pregnant women, and nursing mothers in the state.

It is noteworthy that the distribution of smartphones is a significant step toward enhancing the efficiency of Anganwadi centres. With access to smartphones, workers will be better equipped to collect and manage data related to child nutrition, health, and education, as well as perform other related duties more effectively.

The event was attended by over 400 Anganwadi workers and helpers, along with dignitaries including MLA Romakanta Deuri, Distruct Commissioner Debasish Sharma, and Superintendent of Police Hemanta Kumar Das. (ANI)

