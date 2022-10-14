Morigaon, Oct 14 (PTI) Over 500 people in Assam's Morigaon district were rendered homeless due to heavy erosion by the Brahmaputra river, officials said on Friday.

The river swallowed about 3 km area, including cropland, roads and houses around Murkata village, they said.

Around 80 domestic animals were killed, and the century-old Durga temple of the village was also swallowed by the river, they added.

The homeless people are at present living on a roadside in Mayong area of the Morigaon district, and in Chandrapur area in the neighbouring Kamrup Metro district. They have been provided with tarpaulins and other relief materials, officials said.

The Water Resources Department is working to arrest the erosion, but the situation is yet to be brought under control, they said.

Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, a habitat of the famed one-horned rhinoceros, was also under threat by the unabated erosion, forest officials said.

