Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 4 (ANI): The Painted Stork (Mycteria leucocephala), a large wading bird belonging to the stork family Ciconiidae, returned to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve after a gap of 4 years, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

The bird is easily recognizable by its striking plumage with rose-pink tertial feathers, black and white markings, and long yellow-orange bill.

In a post on X, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma shared, "Kaziranga welcomes an old guest after 4 years. The elegant migratory Painted Storks (Mycteria leucocephala) have made a comeback to @kaziranga's skies, soaring once again over our wetlands-A proof that nature heals when we protect it. Another win for our conservation efforts."

Classified as near threatened by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) due to habitat loss, wetland degradation, and disturbances in breeding colonies, the species is widely distributed across the Indian subcontinent and parts of Southeast Asia.

In the context of Kaziranga National Park, sightings of Painted Stork are extremely rare.

Dr Sonali Ghosh, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park said that the first published records date back to 2004, followed by another in 2005 and thereafter in 2022 during the migratory waterfowl census.

"However, no subsequent observations were documented. Remarkably, on October 3, 2025, a pair of Painted Storks was sighted in Kaziranga National Park, marking a significant ornithological record for the park. The timing of this sighting is significant, as it coincides with the arrival of winter migratory birds in Kaziranga," Dr Sonali Ghosh said.

She further said that, every year, with the onset of October, the park's wetlands begin to host a rich assemblage of migratory waterfowl and waders, making it one of the most vibrant birding landscapes in the region.

"The Painted Stork, being a seasonal visitor, adds to this diversity, reflecting the ecological richness and continuing importance of Kaziranga as a refuge for both resident and migratory avifauna," Dr Sonali Ghosh said. (ANI)

