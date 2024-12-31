Partha Sarathi Mahanta, will be the new Commissioner of Police. (File Photo/@assampolice)

Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 31 (ANI): The Chief of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, will be the new Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, according to an official notification issued on Tuesday.

An official notification issued by the Assam Home & Political Department on December 30 stated that "Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS (SPS2007), who was officiating as Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Diganta Barah, IPS transferred. Shri Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, will continue to function as Inspector General of Police (STF), Assam, as an additional charge."

Diganta Barah, IPS (RR-2004), who was substantively posted as Inspector General of Police (Logistics), Assam and functioned as Commissioner of Police, Police Commissionerate, Guwahati, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (SB), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati and Director.

"Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS (RR-2003), Inspector General of Police (T&AP), Assam, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Assam, with effect from the date of taking over charge Vice Shri Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IPS, transferred. Shri Akhilesh Kr. Singh, IPS, will continue to function as Inspector General of Police (Communication), Assam, as an additional charge," said in the official notification.

Lachit Baruah, IPS (SPS-2004), who was substantively posted as Inspector General of Police (SB), Assam, Kahilipara, Guwahati and functioned as Managing Director, Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd., Rehabari, Guwahati, has transferred and will continue to hold the post of Managing Director, Assam Police Housing Corporation Ltd., Rehabari, Guwahati.

"Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan, IPS (SPS2004), Inspector General of Police (Law & Order), Assam, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (Admn.), Assam, with effect from the date of taking over the charge against the existing vacancy.

Vivek Raj Singh, IPS (RR-2006), Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam, is transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police (T&AP), Assam, with effect from the date of taking over charge vice Shri Akhilesh Kumar Singh, IPS, transferred.

Shri Vivek Raj Singh, IPS, will continue to function as Inspector General of Police (MPC), Assam and Inspector General of Police (BTAD), Kokrajhar, as additional charges," mentioned in the notification. (ANI)

