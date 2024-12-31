Mumbai, December 31: With the arrival of the new year, many people are wondering whether banks will remain closed on January 1, 2025, in celebration of New Year's Day. As January begins, customers may be planning for various activities, but it’s important to understand the holiday schedule for banking services. Let's know if banks will remain closed on January 1, 2025, New Year.

January will see several holidays, including both regional and national observances. Banks are typically closed on weekends, with two Saturdays and four Sundays designated as holidays. However, the exact dates may vary depending on the state, so it’s always wise to check with your local branch for confirmation. Bank Holidays in 2025: From Festivals to National Holidays and More, Check Complete List of Bank Holiday Dates for Upcoming Year.

Will Banks Remain Closed on January 1, 2025 New Year?

Yes, banks across India are expected to remain closed on January 1, 2025, for New Year celebrations. While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not yet released its official holiday calendar for 2025, it is anticipated that most public and private sector banks will observe a holiday on January 1. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: From Republic Day to Makar Sankranti to Chinese New Year, Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

However, it’s important to note that bank holiday schedules can differ based on regional and state-specific observances. For example, in Mizoram and Sikkim, banks will be closed on December 31, 2024, to mark New Year’s Eve and the Lossong or Namsoong festival. To avoid inconvenience, customers should check with their local branches for confirmation of the exact holiday schedules in their area.

Online Banking Services

Although banks will remain closed on New Year’s Day, customers can still access mobile banking services, online banking platforms, and ATMs for cash withdrawals. Every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) prepares the annual bank holiday schedule based on national holidays, regional festivals, and other cultural or religious events under the Negotiable Instruments Act. The official holiday calendar is shared on the RBI’s website with all financial institutions. However, the RBI has yet to release the holiday schedule for 2025.

