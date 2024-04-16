Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi was pictured waving and greeting the enthusiastic crowd gathered on the sides of the road.

Visuals showed people in huge numbers cheering the Prime Minister's convoy from behind the barricades.

Many people also showered flower petals as PM Modi's convoy passed through the roadshow.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed PM Modi at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

"Swagatam Adarniya Narendra Modi Ji. Extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at LGBI (Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International) Airport, as he arrived on his 27th visit to Assam," the Assam CM posted on X.

The Lok Sabha polls for 14 seats in Assam will be held in three phases starting on April 19.

In this Lok Sabha election in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam.

Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat. (ANI)

