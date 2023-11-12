Guwahati (Assan) [India], November 12 (ANI): Assam Police seized a large quantity of contraband drugs and apprehended a drug peddler in Assam's Nagaon district.

Based on source information, a police team from Samaguri police station and Khatowal police station led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kaliabor conducted an operation at Gerukamukh village in Nagaon district on Saturday.

"During the operation, the police team recovered and seized 464 grams of heroin. Cash of Rs 1,92,350, one motorcycle, and two cars were also seized. One person has been apprehended in this connection," a senior police official of Nagaon district said.

Legal action has been initiated and further investigation is underway.

More information is awaited. (ANI)

