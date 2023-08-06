Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): Two people were arrested for allegedly running a fake currency module in Guwahati, the police said on Sunday.

The two accused have been identified as Abhinash Sarkar and Ayub Ali.

Also Read | No-Confidence Motion Against Modi Government To Be Moved On August 8 by Congress-Led Opposition in Lok Sabha.

Police said that both were arrested on Saturday night after a team of Gorchuk police station busted a Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) module at Boragaon area.

"A team of Gorchuk police station under West Guwahati Police District on Saturday night busted a FICN module at Boragaon area under Gorchuk police station.Fake Indian Currency Notes worth Rs 10 lakh, printers, and other incriminating documents were recovered from their possession," police said.

Also Read | Slovenia Floods: ‘Worst Natural Disaster’ Claims Four Lives.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on July 25, the sleuths of the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police arrested two dealers who were involved in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket from Hengerabari locality in Guwahati.

Based on secret information, a team of STF under the supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), carried out an operation at a rented house at Hengerabari area under Dispur Police station and caught two persons. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)