New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Assam Police chief Gyanendra Pratap Singh has been appointed as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Singh is a 1991 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Singh's appointment as the CRPF DG till the date of his superannuation on November 30, 2027, the order dated January 18 said.

Senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar has been holding officiating charge of the force after the retirement of Anish Dayal Singh on December 31, 2024.

Also Read | Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case Update: After 2 Misidentifications, Accused Mohammad Shariful Islam Shahzad Arrested; Could Be Bangladeshi, Say Mumbai Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)