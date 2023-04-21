Biswanath (Assam) [India], April 21 (ANI): A police constable allegedly shot himself with his service rifle at a police station in the Biswanath police district of Assam on Friday morning.

According to police, the deceased policeman has been identified as Lalit Terang.

The incident took place at Behali police station under the Biswanath police district in the wee hours.

"A constable has allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in the premises of Behali police station today morning," Navin Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Biswanath told ANI.

"The matter is now under investigation," SP Navin Singh added. (ANI)

