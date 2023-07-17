Guwahati (Assam) [India], July 17 (ANI): Assam Police on Monday organised a drug disposal programme and destroyed a large quantity of seized drugs in Guwahati.

In the disposal programme, Guwahati city police destroyed 3217 kg of ganja, 7.252 kg of heroin, 1.86 lakh tablets, 16.88 kg of brown sugar, 20043 bottles of cough syrup, 22.30 kg of opium, and 843 grams of raw materials for brown sugar at Chandrapur area in Guwahati.

Guwahati Police Commissioner Diganta Borah said that the disposal programme was organized in connection with the regional conference on 'Drugs Smuggling and National Security' organized by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Delhi today.

"Today, the Narcotics Control Bureau has organized the Regional Conference in Delhi and in connection with the conference, NCB has organized disposal of drugs, seized contrabands across the country. In connection with that conference, Assam police is also going ahead with a disposal programme for seized contraband," Police Commissioner Diganta Borah told ANI.

He further stated that different kinds of contrabands were destroyed in the disposal programme.

"Police Commissionerate, Guwahati has disposed different kinds of contrabands which we have seized. We have disposed more than 7 kg of heroin, around 2 lakh tablets, around 800 grams of raw materials of brown sugar, 16 kg of brown sugar, 20000 bottles of cough syrup, 2200 grams of opium. This is only a part of seized items," Diganta Borah, Commissioner of Police said.

Further destruction of seized drugs will be carried out accordingly, police said. (ANI)

