Cachar (Assam) [India], January 30 (ANI): Three drug peddlers were arrested after police recovered a large quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 8 crore in Assam's Cachar district.

"Based on credible intelligence input, Cachar district police conducted a special operation in the early hours of January 30 against the transportation of narcotic substances at Loknathpur, Bhaga, under the Dholai police station and apprehended two suspects," said Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district.

Police recovered 50 soap boxes of heroin weighing approximately 1.531 kg and 460 grams of methamphetamine from the accused's possession.

"After thorough interrogation, the prime accused and illegal inter-state drug dealer, namely Md Babul Uddin Laskar (32), has been arrested and is being taken to court," Numal Mahatta said.

According to the police, the consignment of the narcotic substance was illegally transported from the Aizawl district of Mizoram.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

